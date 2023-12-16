Majura Valley split blocks issue to go to Finance Minister Katy Gallagher

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher will have to consider if a transfer of Commonwealth land in the Majura Valley to the ACT government can go ahead.
Part of the properties are on ACT land and part on Commonwealth, used by Defence.
A transfer of the land is one of the steps towards farmers in the Majura Valley getting security of tenure.
The ACT government is working with Defence for a transfer of the land after offering the farmers 25-year leases in September last year.
All off-market sales by the Commonwealth to other government entities require the approval of the Finance Minister.
Ms Gallagher was a member of the ACT Labor government when the Majura Valley leases were not renewed in 2005, meaning the farmers could be removed with just 90 days' notice.
Her office was asked if the issue had reached her desk yet as finance minister.
"The Minister for Finance is aware of the issue and, following agreement between the ACT government and Defence, a request for the revocation of National Land status will be submitted by Defence to the minister for consideration," her spokesperson said.
"Finance understands that Department of Defence is working with the ACT government to resolve the status of the split blocks and that the matter is expected to be resolved in early 2024."
The farmers expressed concerns last week about the lack of information from the government to update them since the 25-year lease offer was made more than 12 months ago.
Defence had also been asked for an update.
"A proposal from the Australian Capital Territory government for the sale of the Majura split blocks has been received by Defence and is being considered within the conditions of the Commonwealth Property Disposal Policy," a department spokesperson said.
"Defence is working collaboratively with the ACT government and Department of Finance on the proposal."
Defence undertakes all property disposals in accordance with the Commonwealth Property Disposal Policy.
A spokesperson for the ACT government said last week that no lease offer could be made until the land had been degazetted and Defence and Finance were "the approving authority for off-market sales".
According to the policy, "off-market sales are those made direct to a purchaser, usually at market value, without the property having first been offered for sale on the open market".
Then ACT Planning Minister Mick Gentlemen said in a letter to the farmers last September that he hoped the 25-year leases would provide them with security of tenure and Defence was positive about the transition.
But, Mr Gentleman also wrote, "an important consideration for the ACT and ultimately for each landholder is that the land is degazetted by Defence at no cost".
