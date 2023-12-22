Catch French feel-good comedy at Palace Cinemas on Boxing Day

Divorced and with her teenage son headed off to university, Blandine (Olivia Cote) is as uptight as they come. Rather than endure a week in Greece with his cranky mum, son Benjamin (Alexandre Dessrousseaux) tracks down Blandine's old childhood friend Magalie (Laure Calamy) and gives her his ticket. Magalie is a bit of a free spirit, still living her life like a teenager, and the holiday feels like a trial for Blandine, even in the opulent luxury of the home and company of Blandine's wealthy best friend Bijou (Kristin Scott Tomas).