Your 'cozzie livs' Christmas: a feast for four for under $100

Every Christmas feast needs a show-stopping protein and this turducken from Aldi was the bomb. A turkey tenderloin, wrapped in a duck breast, wrapped in a whole deboned chicken and stuffed with cranberry and apple. What other time of the year are you ever going to eat a turducken? I thought this was going to be pretty average, but it was moist and tender and oh-so-easy to cook in its own foil tray. At $29.99 it was excellent value. There was plenty left over and it kept well in the fridge for a couple of days.