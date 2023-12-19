The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Promising outlook for those struggling to cover costs at Christmas

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
December 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The central bank says there are "encouraging signs of progress" toward its objectives, giving weight to hopes that official interest rates have peaked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help