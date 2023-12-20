The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's iconic bus shelters inspire the design for proposed Civic towers

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
December 20 2023 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pair of towers up to 15 storeys tall could be built on a prime corner site in Civic, under a local developer's plans for a mixed-used precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.