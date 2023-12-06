Government signs contract on light rail extension, sets completion date

The extension of light rail to Commonwealth Park is expected to be running by January 2028 following the ACT government signing a contract for the project.
Construction will start from late-2024 and is expected to take about three years.
The government has signed a $577 million contract for the extension from the Alinga Street stop to Commonwealth Park. The federal government has contributed an additional $125.5 million to the extension.
The government signed the contract with Canberra Metro through a single select procurement.
There will be three new stops built at Edinburgh Avenue, City South and Commonwealth Avenue, extending the network by 1.7 kilometres.
Light rail to Commonwealth Park will be delivered wire-free and will include sections of green track where the light rail line sits within a bed of specially selected grass or plants instead of concrete.
This project is jointly funded by the Australian and ACT governments on a 50:50 basis.
"The Australian Government is proud to be contributing this additional investment to this fantastic infrastructure project, further expanding access for Canberra's residents to the city and the lake," Federal Transport Minister Catherine King said.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the signing of the contract represented a significant investment in Canberra by both governments.
"The extension of the light rail network to Commonwealth Park is part of our plan to build Canberra's future - improving public transport, supporting jobs and shaping our city centre," he said.
More to come.
