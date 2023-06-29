The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Stage 2B of Canberra's light rail is 'proving technically difficult', National Capital Authority's Sally Barnes says

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
June 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's light rail future route plans uncertain after National Capital Authority chief executive Sally Barnes, inset, revealed difficulties. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Keegan Carroll
Canberra's light rail future route plans uncertain after National Capital Authority chief executive Sally Barnes, inset, revealed difficulties. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Keegan Carroll

Plans for Canberra light rail's proposed second stage remain uncertain with a key agency revealing its route through the Parliamentary Triangle is "proving technically difficult".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.