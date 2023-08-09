The Canberra Times
Light rail tracks at Arboretum will be used to test plants for 'green' route

By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
Grasses and groundcover for light rail tracks will be trialled in a specially built experiment area at the National Arboretum to ensure the right plants are chosen for the extended route from the city to Woden.

