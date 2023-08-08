The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Outgoing DPP Shane Drumgold SC should face more than 'preliminary' review of his cases: Elizabeth Lee

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee, pictured in the Legislative Assembly. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee, pictured in the Legislative Assembly. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee says a preliminary review into matters handled by Shane Drumgold SC has not done enough to determine whether problems with his conduct were "a one-off or if it's the tip of the iceberg".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.