Good drinks and good times: South Coast's best breweries, wineries, distilleries

There are few things better than unwinding with a cold one at a beachside brewery, exploring award-winning flavours at a distillery or tasting wine with a vast view of a vineyard.
On this list of South Coast venues, you'll find there's a place for every kind of vibe. Locals have voted the following as some of the best places to visit this summer.
This tiny distillery is situated amidst rolling green hills on the Sapphire Coast. As the region's first and most internationally awarded distillery, the owners pride themselves on using locally grown ingredients in the range of gins and vodka.
The venue's dog-friendly cellar door is open throughout the weekend and offers visitors a unique and intimate experience. Visitors can enjoy a guided tasting of the full North of Eden range or simply relax in the garden with a cocktail and some seriously big country views.
You may even get a chance to meet and feed the distillery's four pet highland cows.
"For visitors looking for a more immersive experience, the distillery also runs a popular gin school where students can learn all about the dark arts of distillation while creating their own bespoke bottle of gin to take home," co-owner and master distiller Gavin Hughes said.
This brewhouse is a community hub situated right by the beach. It's known to be the place for locals to gather for delicious drinks, food and a good time.
"We have a lively beer garden that is sunny, open and relaxed," venue manager David Quinton said. "Founded by four Broulee locals, the community is at the heart of everything we do and everyone is welcome."
It has 14 beers on tap, from pale ales to ginger beers and cider. They're all brewed onsite so you can watch the brewers at work while sipping on an ice cold bevvie. The beer garden is also dog-friendly.
However, it's not just about the beer.
"We stock a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and use fresh local ingredients to bring you high-quality, tasty plates of food along with live music every Saturday and Sunday afternoon," Mr Quinton said.
"There's something for everyone at Broulee Brewhouse."
Long-time customer and Sydneysider Steven visits the brewhouse at least a half a dozen times a year.
"We like to come to the Broulee Brewhouse because it's nice and quiet, very family-orientated. We also bring our dogs ... it's just a nice relaxing place."
Hidden within the walls of the beautiful 1930 heritage listed Moruya Cheese Factory, Quantum Brewery is a craft beer haven that embodies innovation and passion for brewing.
As a local gem, this microbrewery takes pride in crafting exceptional and unique beers that cater to diverse tastes. It's owned and managed by former Canberran Sue Melotte.
"A visit to Quantum Brewery promises a delightful journey of taste exploration, where you can graze on a pizza or platter and wash it down with a range of handcrafted beers while soaking in the warm and welcoming ambience of the beer garden," she said.
For those looking for more, there is local Araleun gin and a diverse wine selection, all offered with the option of a place to stay in the newly renovated accommodation.
This is a family-owned brewery, run by couple Kristy and Eric Blue who live and work at the property. They have a small kitchen and brew their beers onsite in a custom-built brew shed in the middle of the property.
"We currently have eight beers on tap all of which can be purchased to take away in our reusable glass growlers and squealers," Mr Blue said.
"In our small kitchen we create tasty snacks to have with a nice cold beer. We cook up some delicious little pizzas, house-crumbed calamari and yummy chips."
He has a sense of what people are looking for in a great beer and is therefore in charge of creating all their brews. He's the reason why the beer menu changes like the seasons; he enjoys brewing new drinks that suit the weather.
One of the highlights of the brewery (other than the beer) is the lovely beer garden. You'll be surrounded by a number of apple and shade trees next to a patch of grass, perfect for lazing in the sun sipping on a nice cold one.
"Another of our highlights is that we grow our own hops. Our fences are lined with hops which we use in a number of harvest brews we make each year," Ms Blue said.
"We have brought out two beers this year made with our own hops. Number #8 The Tiny Toro Amber Ale and Number #17 The Harvest Festbier. Our Tiny Toro has sold out already this year but our Harvest Festbier is still on tap."
