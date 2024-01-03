The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Good drinks and good times: South Coast's best breweries, wineries, distilleries

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
January 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are few things better than unwinding with a cold one at a beachside brewery, exploring award-winning flavours at a distillery or tasting wine with a vast view of a vineyard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.