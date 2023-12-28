Setting the scene for a bumper year on stage at Canberra Theatre

The Canberra Theatre Centre has announced its 2024 season and there's lots to see and hear from Australia and around the world. Here are some of the highlights:
Akram Khan Company's Jungle Book Reimagined (February 2-3) takes Rudyard Kipling's story about the "man-cub" Mowgli from the Indian jungle to an urban jungle in a world devastated by climate change. A young refugee arrives alone in a deserted modern city, and with wild animals claiming the streets, the child soon discovers unlikely allies.
Afrique en Cirque (March 1-2) celebrates the strength, agility and joy of life found in African youth, with acrobatics set to the contemporary sounds of Afro-Jazz, percussion, and the harp-like kora.
Dance and theatre collective The Farm's Stunt Double (March 14 -16) takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the filming of a 1970s Australian action movie as stunt doubles cycle through take after take of high-octane flips and fights.
Circa is performing Humans 2.0 (May 2-4), a circus show in which 10 bodies move in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descend into a sinuous trance - physical limits are pushed to their extremes.
Sydney Dance Company's Momenta (June 21-22) by choreographer Rafael Bonachela is a journey into the poetry and the physics of human connection.
Musicians Kate Miller-Heidke (January 19), Monkey King (February 16-17), Deborah Conway and Willy Ziger (February 29) and Wilco (March 15) will be performing this year.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (February 1-3), created by Jonathan Rockefeller, brings the classic children's book to the stage with a menagerie of more than 75 puppets.
Award-winning Australian playwright Suzie Miller's RBG: Of Many, One (March 14-16) tells the story of the second woman to be appointed to the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Dog Man: The Musical (April 19-20) tells the story of a character who has the head of a dog and the body of a policeman and loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture.
Fourteen (May 9-11) is based on Shannon Molloyu's memoir about growing up gay in regional Queensland in the 1990s, with a pumping pop remix from the era.
Patrick Hamilton's 1938 play Gaslight (from May 15) - here adapted by Johanna Wright and Patty Jamieson - introduced the term for an insidious form of manipulation. Bella thinks she's losing her mind as strange things happen.
Rent: The Musical (June 7-13) is Jonathan Larson's award-winning reimagining of La Boheme, set among the artists and musicians of New York's East Village and their joys and struggles and tragedies.
Bell Shakespeare's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream (June 7-15) presents William Shakespeare's comedy of love and magic
