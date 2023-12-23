Elections-a-plenty amid democratic decline

Enhanced community engagement is precisely what democracies should be undertaking in order to unlock complex or "wicked" policy problems. Drawn from the wider community - perhaps like jury duty - citizen's assemblies are increasingly being used around the democratic world to rejuvenate representation, and to secure community buy-in for thorny questions over which populists seek only to divide and profit. In 2018, ultra-Catholic Ireland used such a mechanism to navigate abortion. A subsequent referendum voted by 66 per cent to 34 per cent to allow first trimester terminations funded by the national health system.