A New Year's Eve-worthy menu to cook on the barbecue

4. When your fire or grill is ready, place the oysters flat-side facing up, balancing over and among the coals. Alternatively, you could place a grill rack directly on the coals and cook the oysters on this. Cook oysters for two to three minutes or until they start to steam and hiss and eventually pop open (remove each one at a time with a pair of tongs as they open). While the oysters are hot, remove the lid. Tip out half of the juice from each oyster and top with two teaspoons of the devilled vinaigrette, a pinch of crisp bacon and a pinch of chopped chives.