Is the South Coast's best fish and chips actually an hour inland?

While the debate rages about the South Coast's best fish and chips, I'm here to suggest that this summer's best offering is actually an hour inland.
If you haven't stopped at the bright blue and yellow truck that's parked where Lascelles Street turns into the King's Highway just as you exit the eastern side of Braidwood, then I suggest you do.
Husband and wife team, Emil and Esmay Hropic, are taking the idea of fresh fish and chips to the next level.
Emil, a seventh-generation commercial fisherman, heads out from Batemans Bay the night before, then the catch is cooked and served up the next day in Braidwood.
Esmay has decades of experience in commercial kitchens. Alongside the fish - which could be bream, mullet, trevally, salmon, tailor or flathead, depending on the night's haul - she makes a mean potato scallop and often there's calamari as well.
"We both are passionate about providing the local community with a bouquet culinary experience," says Esmay.
"It's unique in the sense that our product is caught, processed, cooked and sold by our family."
The family, who've been operating their fishing business for more than 50 years, is also keen to promote awareness of sustainable fishing practices.
"Our family is passionate and has always practised, and implemented, responsible and sustainable modern eco environmental fishing methods," said Emil.
They have been recognised and accredited with an Ocean Watch Master Fisherman Award as part of a national program that assists professional fishers to advance and communicate environmentally sustainable fishing practices.
They've found that once people know they're catching the fish themselves, customers are keen to talk about what type of fish it is.
"Our cooked fresh fish is dependent on the weather and what species are targeted with the season," says Esmay.
"When you go to many fish and chip shops, you don't actually know what kind of fish is being cooked.
"We've found that our customers are really keen to learn more."
The truck opening hours are 10.30am until 3pm, seven days. But get in quick, once the catch is cooked that's it.
Sure, everyone has a favourite fish and chip stop, but here's a few more of my favourites which weren't on our "best of" list.
The best thing about Pelican Rocks Cafe is not the fact that there are actual pelicans across the road in the park but the award-winning fish and chips. Greenwell Point's not even on the main highway, but it's well worth making a detour for lunch. Sam Cardow and his crew won the People's Choice Award in the 2022 Great Australian Fish and Chip Award (the 2023 votes should be out soon.)
Grey Dolphins Takeaway sits, somewhat inconspicuously, between a bottle shop (handy) and a bakery, in the retro Mollymook shops. The fancy Bannister's Pavilion is across the road, its luminous-blue pool shining brightly, with cool people sipping champagne on the balcony. But the Mollymook shops are all hot asphalt, with a '70s feel. Perfect holiday vibe.
The best thing about the Sandy Foot Cafe is heading across the road to the park. There's no need to get sand on your feet again after you've packed up and are heading home. The food is great too, particularly the crumbed fish. If you're over fish and chips, they make a damn fine pizza, too.
