Have your cake and eat it too: healthy recipes to kickstart the new year

Losing a lot of weight is about much more than hitting a number on the scales. It involves making small changes that suit your lifestyle, focusing on the journey rather than the destination and learning how to be kind to yourself along the way. In The 20-kilo Challenge, WeightWatchers members share their inspiring stories and practical tips for long-term weight loss, from identifying your "why" and creating new healthy habits to getting past a plateau and keeping the weight off for good.