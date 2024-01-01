The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Inquiry launched into missing national security Iraq war papers

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
January 1 2024 - 7:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former ASIO boss Dennis Richardson has been called in to investigate why national security documents from the year Australia joined the Iraq war weren't handed over as required, for potential release.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.