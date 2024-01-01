Inquiry launched into missing national security Iraq war papers

Former ASIO boss Dennis Richardson has been called in to investigate why national security documents from the year Australia joined the Iraq war weren't handed over as required, for potential release.
Just hours before the Howard government's 2003 cabinet papers were to set to go public on Monday, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet revealed several documents - including those from the national security committee - had been left out of the transfer.
While the National Archives of Australia could not confirm the contents of the missing papers, it said they included documents relating to a number of cabinet committees, including the national security committee - where decisions around Australia's involvement in the Iraq war were made.
Dr Alison Broinowski, a former public servant and committee member of the advocacy group Australians for War Powers Reform, said it was "unacceptable that the Australian public are still being kept in the dark after two decades".
PM&C transferred the 2003 cabinet records to the archives back in 2020 to allow enough to time for the NAA to consult relevant agencies and determine whether material needed to be exempt from release.
READ MORE:
In a statement, it blamed the missing records on "administrative oversights by the department, the archives and security agencies", which were "likely as a result of COVID-19 disruptions at the time".
In response to questions from The Canberra Times, the NAA said it "acknowledges and appreciates the pressures that agencies were under in 2020".
A National Archives' spokesperson added it had become aware documents were missing while preparing the 2003 cabinet records for release.
PM&C located the additional records on December 19, 2023, and inspected them with the National Archives on December 22.
The additional records have been transferred to the NAA, where decisions around their release will be made within 90 business days.
But Dr Broinowski said the agencies needed to explain why it had taken so long to identify the missing documents, given they were first received three years ago.
"I mean, they had had quite a lot of time, if they wanted them, to pursue the government and get them ready for release," she said.
"We are really concerned because not only this government, but its predecessor, have talked a lot about transparency and accountability. Now what we're seeing is exactly the reverse."
PM&C announced former director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, Dennis Richardson, would undertake an independent review of the situation "to confirm that all relevant records have been transferred to the archives".
The NAA separately confirmed the inquiry would also determine who was to blame for the oversight.
Mr Richardson is expected to complete his review by the end of January.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.