Simple tips to make life easier: what works for The Canberra Times team

At this time of year we're often bombarded with information from experts about how we can improve our lives. Eat less, move more, be kind, say no. But what tips do everyday people have?
Here's a few ideas from The Canberra Times team about how we make our lives a little easier.
Use a sunrise alarm: It's great because it wakes you up gently and without the need to hit the snooze button or set multiple alarms. It's so much better than waking up to a blaring phone. Lucy Bladen
Walkies: I have to do this but it's definitely a highlight of the day, not just for the exercise but to spend time with my best boy. Lanie Tindale
Solve that problem: If you have a problem, think to yourself - how can I simplify this? Sometimes that means paying an expert to tackle it for you, putting a system in place to automate it, or just letting go of the issue altogether. Justine Landis-Hanley
Purchase power: I have a "one-in/one-out" rule for personal purchases. If I am going to buy something I must get rid of its equal in my wardrobe or home. This prevents clutter at home and often gives me pause as I'm shopping and I ask "What am I happy to part with at home?" Sometimes the answer is nothing and I don't waste my money. Karleen Minney
Fill your tank: I get petrol as soon as I think "maybe I can leave it until the morning" rather than putting it off. I always forget otherwise and end up being late. Amy Martin
A day at a time: I write a line in my five-year journal. It's great for those who can't fully commit to journalling but would like to have a record of their day. Lucy Bladen
Go online: Set up every bill to be paid via regular direct debits. If you're paying some portion of it off every fortnight, you won't go into shock like you do when annual bills arrive. Karen Hardy
Nightly yoga: To get ready for bed I light a candle and pull out my yoga mat. I do it at night to calm my nervous system and silence my mind somewhat. Once I've blown out the candle, I'm ready for bed. Lanie Tindale
Drink it up: Find a fun morning drink and figure out how to make it at home (if you can) - it could mean finding special tea you reserve for mornings, or buying a milk frother to make coffee/chai. It gives you something to look forward to, and get out of bed for, each morning (and making it at home makes me feel less guilty and saves money). Justine Landis-Hanley
Perfect gift: I love giving and receiving magazine subscriptions for birthdays. Then, when the magazine arrives every month, my friends can think of me while having some "me time". Karen Hardy
Countdown: When my alarm goes off to get out of bed, I count "5,4,3,2,1" and get out. It's actually no harder than doing it an hour later. Karleen Minney
Write it down: Put everything in your calendar as soon as you book it in/find out about it - birthdays, appointments, even things that might be coming up. You'll forget later. Justine Landis-Hanley
Pause: Don't react while still feeling defensive. Even if you don't agree with feedback/criticism, try to just validate what someone has said and not defend yourself until you've calmed down and properly considered what you will say. Lanie Tindale
The skin you're in: I love making a big deal out of my skincare routine - morning and night. It's such a good way to indulge in self care. Lucy Bladen
Cleaning up: I put my laundry on a timer the night before. That way I've already accomplished something when I get up. Amy Martin
Lunchbreak: When my family is finished cooking dinner, we immediately make tomorrow's lunch and stick it in the fridge. I also put my coffee machine on a timer that comes on 15 minutes before my alarm, so when I wake up it's heated and ready to roll. Scott Hannaford
Procrastination: Whenever I'm putting something off, I remind myself that "something is better than nothing" and it gets me to the gym/to tidy up etc. Miriam Webber
Uniform-ity: Figure out a work uniform. Decisions add up and the fatigue from making too many each day is real. Put together a few outfits that you really love, and just rotate through those during the week. Justine Landis-Hanley
Basket case: Have a clothes basket for clothes you have worn but don't yet need to be washed. This is super helpful in stopping unfolded clothes piling up in cupboards and drawers. Lucy Bladen
Meal plan: Plan all your meals out on the weekend. It removes decision fatigue during the week and lets you do all your grocery shopping on the weekend, so it doesn't have to eat into your evenings. Justine Landis-Hanley
Shower power: A good one for those of us that wear glasses to read and the print on your shampoo and conditioner bottle is too small to make out which is which, I always pop a hair tie on the shampoo. Don't even need to squint. Karleen Minney
Running tips: If you want to learn to run, start by focusing on endurance, not distance or speed. I was afraid of running because every time I tried, I could only run (slowly) for a few minutes at a time. I downloaded the Nike run club app and started doing five-minute runs and built up from there. It's amazing how quickly you improve and it motivates you to keep going. Justine Landis-Hanley
Pain will pass: One thing I've learnt from many operations is that pain - physical and emotional - will always pass and change. It's a helpful mantra. Lanie Tindale
Buying power: If you're torn about whether to buy something, ask yourself if you would be devastated if you missed out on it. If you would genuinely be devastated, and you can afford it, you should get it. Justine Landis-Hanley
Reach out: When in doubt, send a message. If someone has gone through a hard time, you can worry about saying the right thing. As a rule, I always send a message or call because people are usually wondering why no one has gotten in touch. Lanie Tindale
What tips help you get through your day? Let us know.
