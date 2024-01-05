The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Performing is what makes this sexbomb tick... not the lingerie

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
January 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Welsh icon Tom Jones has a long and storied relationship with Australia dating back almost 60 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help