Explaining neurodiversity and other terms

The Canberra Times is running Falling through the Cracks, a series on neurodivergence in the ACT.
The series looks at how the health and schooling systems support - or don't - neurodivergent people in Canberra.
This is a glossary of common terms and conditions.
Neurodiversity: The entire spectrum of differences in how brains function, or neuro-cognitive functioning.
Neurodivergent: A non medical term for people with a brain that is different to most. For example, people who are autistic, have ADHD, obsessive compulsive disorder or dyslexia are considered neurodivergent.
Neurotypical: The majority of people, whose brains work in a way that is considered the norm.
Neuroaffirming: Embracing the uniqueness and strengths of neurodivergent people.
Masking: Performing a certain way or suppressing natural behaviours to be socially accepted.
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): A developmental disability that affects how people behave and interact with the world.
Attention Deficit and Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD): Developmental disorder which impacts a persons ability to self-regulate and control thoughts, words, actions and emotions.
Dyslexia: Common learning disability that makes it hard to read and write.
Bipolar Disorder: A long-term condition that involves intense mood swings.
Dyspraxia: Neurodevelopmental disorder of movement and coordination.
Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD): A treatable anxiety disorder that may have symptoms of impulsive thoughts and compulsions.
Personality disorders: Long-term patterns of thinking, behaviour and emotion that impact everyday functioning.
Tourette's syndrome: Genetic inherited neurological disorder causing people to make involuntary and uncontrollable vocal sounds and/or movements, called tics.
