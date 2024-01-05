'Let them go': Summernats crowd erupts after police escort car from Fringe Festival

ACT police were followed by a chanting crowd as they appeared to escort a yellow Holden from the Summernats Fringe Festival on Friday night.
Police seized three vehicles following alleged hoon driving incidents.
Police again warned drivers they would target hoon driving and anti-social behaviour on Canberra's roads.
The yellow Holden appeared to be burning its tyres on Girrahween Street, Braddon, on Friday night.
A large crowd had followed the uniformed officers as they moved the car through the streets, at times chanting "bullshit" and "let him go".
The crowd cheered as the car eventually revved away from police.
Lonsdale Street closed at 10.30pm, but a small crowd remained on Girrahween Street, urging cars to rev.
This included a taxi and a vehicle advertising adult entertainment.
The crowd also cheered on a person riding a motorbike who drove down the street several times.
Eventually police stopped vehicles from entering the end of Girrahween Street, closest to Northbourne Avenue, close to 11pm.
The crowd dispersed and Lonsdale Street was quiet as the last cars left.
A police spokeswoman on Saturday confirmed officers had responded to a "handful" of incidents on Friday after the Summernats event had finished.
"Large crowds gathered at Kambah Pool Road, O'Connor and the Braddon Fringe Festival where police responded to incidents of hoon driving and anti-social behaviour," the spokeswoman said.
"Three vehicles were seized following hoon driving incidents, and one court attendance notice was issued to a driver that engaged in burnout activity."
with Jasper Lindell
