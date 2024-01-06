The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Roaring engines, modified cars converge on Braddon for fringe festival

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
January 7 2024 - 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A largely orderly third day of Summernats turned parts of Braddon into an outdoor modified vehicle showroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.