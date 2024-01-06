Roaring engines, modified cars converge on Braddon for fringe festival

A largely orderly third day of Summernats turned parts of Braddon into an outdoor modified vehicle showroom.
Roaring engines, burning rubber and '80s hits also filled the streets on Saturday.
On Lonsdale Street, Ben Crombie's 1965 Rolls-Royce silver shadow was on display.
Mr Crombie travelled to Canberra from Orange, NSW, with his wife Rebecca and son Enzo.
He has been coming to Summernats since he was a teenager but this year was his first time showing a car at the Braddon Fringe Festival.
Over the years, Mr Crombie made a number of modifications to his Rolls-Royce, including fitting the car with a small block chev, but has left the body "fairly stock".
"It's a sort of timeless design. You just don't see Rolls-Royces," he said.
"Gauges are aftermarket but I've got them made in a special style to suit the old style so I tried to make it to look original body wise, just lower to the ground and way more horsepower."
Mr Crombie said working on the car was a family affair, with both his wife and son helping with the modifications.
"An awesome part of the sport is to have a car that you can use with your family," he said.
While Summernats has often been touted as a major drawcard for interstate visitors to the capital, the festival in Braddon was also teeming with locals on Saturday.
Any other year, Ally Sweeney and her hot pink tow truck would be in the midst of the Summernats action, towing some of the most impressive machines in town around the capital.
Last January, the pink truck was also parked on the rainbow roundabout but this year it was at the repairer after a crash took it out of action in October.
Four years ago, she launched her own company TNA Towing and last year was entrusted to help deliver the top 50 Summernats cars competing for the number one prize.
"It's one of the most elite awards you can receive. They put in hundreds of thousands of dollars of work into their cars and they entrust me with their pride and joy, to deliver them into the showroom," she said.
"It's a big honour."
She planned to be back at the festival next year - truck in tow.
For friends Tony and Ben, who asked to be referred to only by their first names, the event was as much about friendships as it was about cars.
The pair met at Summernats about 16 years ago. Not only have the pair become friends, but so have their families.
Speaking on the fringe festival, Tony said its establishment in Braddon has meant fewer cars were able to cruise through Lonsdale Street, which has taken away from the scene.
At the same time, he said the festival provided a family-friendly environment where Summernats fans could escape if the crowds at the main venue in Exhibition Park became rowdy.
