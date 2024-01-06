The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police seek witnesses to alleged assault inside Braddon pub

HN
By Hannah Neale
January 7 2024 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking witnesses after two people allegedly assaulted a security guard at a pub in Braddon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.