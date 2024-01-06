Police seek witnesses to alleged assault inside Braddon pub

Police are seeking witnesses after two people allegedly assaulted a security guard at a pub in Braddon.
About 1.10am on Sunday police responded to reports of an assault said to have occurred inside the pub on Lonsdale Street.
Two men involved in the alleged assault have been identified and are assisting police with enquiries.
Officers have already spoken to some witnesses but are urging anyone else who witnessed the incident, who has not yet spoken to police, to come forward.
Police are asking anyone with further information about the alleged incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or through the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7640217. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.