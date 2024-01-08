The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

There's one instance where it's OK for adults to change 'teams'

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
January 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I've been thinking a lot about politics and how we engage on this stage as communities lately. I can't help but wonder if we have it backwards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.