There's one instance where it's OK for adults to change 'teams'

However, as nice as it is to feel like you belong somewhere, to have found your tribe, to feel rooted in a world perception that makes sense to you, there is a problem with treating your political leaning like a sporting team: it makes changing your mind about where you stand on issues virtually impossible because it requires you to go against a part of your very identity, to call out those whom you've "barracked" for, for years, to acknowledge maybe, just maybe, they are wrong, and you were wrong about them. And that's hard enough to do on any given day, let alone within the context of losing a part of who you are along the journey.