Driver killed, child badly injured on South Coast after head-on crash

A 53-year-old driver from the NSW South Coast has been charged with a string of serious driving offences after police alleged his ute crossed to the wrong side of the road and struck another car head-on, killing the driver of the other car and severely injuring a passenger.
Just after 8pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to Meroo Road, Bomaderry, about five kilometres north of Nowra, following reports that a sedan and a utility had collided.
Police believe the utility was travelling south along Meroo Road when it allegedly crossed onto the opposite side of the road and hit the sedan.
The 48-year-old male driver of the sedan died at the scene.
A 10-year-old male child, who was a passenger in the sedan, was airlifted to Randwick Children's hospital with serious head, pelvic and arm injuries.
The 53-year-old male driver and 52-year-old female passenger were able to free themselves from the wrecked utility.
They were both treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Shoalhaven Hospital. The female passenger was later transferred to Wollongong hospital.
Following inquiries, police went to Shoalhaven hospital and charged the 53-year-old man with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and driving a motor vehicle while his license was suspended.
A bedside hearing was later held at Shoalhaven Hospital where he was granted conditional bail, to appear before Nowra Local Court on March 15.
Meanwhile, a 21-year-old trail bike rider has been killed after hitting a tree in bushland near Yerriyong, about 18km south-west of Nowra.
The incident occurred about 4.30pm on Wednesday.
Two men performed CPR before emergency services arrived but the rider died at the scene..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.