The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Driver killed, child badly injured on South Coast after head-on crash

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 11 2024 - 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 53-year-old driver from the NSW South Coast has been charged with a string of serious driving offences after police alleged his ute crossed to the wrong side of the road and struck another car head-on, killing the driver of the other car and severely injuring a passenger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.