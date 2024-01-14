The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Why is there so much outrage at changing the date?

By Marian Sawer
January 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Now that the Voice referendum has been defeated, the digital campaigning organisation, Advance, has moved on to a new campaign - for the legal protection of Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.