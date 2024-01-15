The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Older cyclists are increasingly being killed on our roads

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated January 16 2024 - 6:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fewer cyclists are dying on Australian roads compared to thirty years ago, a new study has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.