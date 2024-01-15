The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

It's a worldwide voting bonanza

By Nicholas Reece
January 15 2024 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

2024 is going to be democracy's biggest year ever. In a remarkable milestone in human history, over four billion people - more than half of the world's population across more than 40 countries - will go to the polls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.