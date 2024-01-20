The miracle of the humble carrot

The sweetest, most flavourful and tenderest carrots are the orange ones. Choose long varieties if you have loamy soil or have dug your garden bed well, or mini carrots or round ones if you practice no dig gardening. Carrots will force their way down - it is hard to stop a determined carrot - but will also grow upwards with a slightly bitter top. Carrots are one veg that really does respond well to classic "dig deep, wait three weeks for the weeds to germinate, then dig again" style of gardening.