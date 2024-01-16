It is time to refresh the Australian War Memorial council

Then there's the jingling of brass, the tinge of khaki. Every single one of the current 13 members of the council has a military connection, from the three service Heads ex officio to the retired Colonel and the retired senior RAAF and Army flight engineer, from the retired Wing Commander to the spouse of the former naval reservist, from the former defence minister to the former prime minister who (as PM) visited Australian troops in Afghanistan, from the War Widow to the former Army medico, from the Victoria Cross winner (and now employee of an arms manufacturer) to that retired Reserve Major General who also heads the RSL.