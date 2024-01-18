ACT has lowest approval rate for govt program helping domestic violence victims

Domestic violence victims in the ACT may be struggling to access a federal government program designed to help them escape their abuser.
Just three in 10 people applying for the Escaping Violence Payments have received a financial aid through the program in the ACT, the lowest rate of any jurisdiction in the country.
Launched in October 2021 as a trial by the former Coalition government, the program is designed to reduce financial barriers for people trying to flee violent relationships. The overwhelming majority of recipients - 89 per cent - have been women, many of them with children.
But two years into the trial, only 24,471 out of the 57,041 applicants across the country have received a payment from the government, recently-released data shows.
Applicants in the ACT are far less successful, with only 207 out of 707 receiving financial support.
It comes as fresh police data reveals reveals officers attended 20 per cent more domestic violence incidents last year.
The Department of Social Social Services did not provide a reason for the low success rate in the ACT but a spokesperson said an application might not proceed because the applicant didn't meet eligibility criteria, decided to not continue or the provider was unable to recontact the applicant.
The program gives victim-survivors the option to refer themselves and apply for financial help independent of often overwhelmed crisis services.
But Domestic Violence Crisis Service chief executive Sue Webeck, said it is a complicated process, one that people are forced to undertake just as they've undergone trauma.
"Unless someone has a utility to make an individual application for the EVP, it does require a level of case management engagement," she said.
"[In the ACT] there's not a lot of funding that's going into case management attached to domestic and family violence."
A review of the program found that most people applying for the payment were referring themselves without going through another service, but that rate fluctuated over the course of the trial.
The report provides a breakdown of agency referrals by state and territory but notes data is not available for the ACT or NSW.
Ms Webeck said her organisation has been fielding calls for help from applicants but staff have been forced to turn people away and refer them to other organisations because of limited resourcing.
"Where we might have somebody in our emergency accommodation, it's absolutely something that we would be able to support them with," she said.
"But if someone is calling our crisis line, and asking for support with that, then we don't have the resources to sit down with them, either face to face or via the phone."
May's evaluation of the program acknowledged issues with establishing eligibility, particularly among those who weren't able to report the abuse to the police or demonstrate financial hardship due to not having a bank account.
However, it is is understood less than a quarter of the applications were closed because the applicant was found to be ineligible.
Those aren't eligible are provided with immediate support from the service provider and referrals to other available family and domestic violence programs, the Department of Social Services said.
Ms Webeck said the program was valuable for those who could tap into it but the government needed to review eligibility parameters and consult with the service sector, which wasn't done before the trial was launched.
"I think there is a moment to sit up and have a conversation around, is this actually working for people who are trying to escape violence, how is this working in the service sector and how do we make sure that people are getting support when and where they need it," she said.
Independent ACT senator David Pocock said he was "deeply concerned" that people in the ACT were being rejected at a far higher rate than anywhere else in the country.
"Family and domestic violence does not discriminate. Distressingly, it can happen anywhere to anyone," he said.
"Yet data from the Department of Social Services shows that while 85.2 per cent of claims from Victoria are found eligible, only 30.4 per cent of claims from the ACT are approved.
"It is critical that the people of the ACT seeking to escape family and domestic violence receive the same support as people in the rest of the country."
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the Labor government was monitoring the trial closely and has already made improvements like reducing the time it takes victim-survivors to access financial and other support by 22 days.
She said the UnitingCare has now also "changed its risk settings to support greater use of professional judgement by provider staff".
"As the Final Evaluation Report shows, already there are important lessons to be learned from the national trial, which we will consider as part of our ongoing action and investment to end gender-based violence in one generation," she said.
