Canberra's river swimming spots closed after high bacteria alert

Swimming spots along Canberra's rivers have been closed after water testing revealed high bacteria levels after heavy rain.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The public has been urged to avoid swimming in parts of the Murrumbidgee, Cotter, Molonglo and Paddy's rivers for their own safety.
The Environment Directorate on Friday said it had closed the following 11 areas to swimming:
The government said in a statement the areas would all remain open for land-based activity, including walking and picnics.
"Closures will remain in place until further testing can be completed to show that water quality has returned to safe levels," the government said.
"Water quality testing is conducted every week and notified on the ACT City Services website. If you are planning to swim in the ACT, always check the website first."
Parts of Lake Ginninderra are also closed for swimming due to a bacteria alert, including Dulwa and Nengi Bamir Beaches, Yerra Beach and Bargang Beach.
Bacteria alerts have also been issued for Lake Tuggeranong, where all the swimming areas - Tuggeranong Town Park, Nguru Beach and Ngadyung Beach - are closed to primary contact.
The ACT Health Protection Service samples water from swimming spots each week between September and April.
"Bacteria levels are known to be higher after rainfall due to the quantity of material collecting in storm water pipes, grazing land and upstream water bodies between rain events," the government has said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.