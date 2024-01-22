A few cash breadcrumbs are being disguised as action on the cost of living

If the tax cuts go ahead, they will cost so much (variously costed to around $320 billion over a decade) that there will be too little ammunition left to deal with the pressing policy changes needed to fix the cost-of-living problem without putting the budget into high inflation-causing deficits with flow-on higher interest rates. That would also add to the cost of living, but not to those on high incomes (with no or affordable mortgages) who will be the beneficiaries of the cuts.