Calling all little monsters, Lady Gaga themed brunch coming to Canberra

You won't need a million reasons to get to this Lady Gaga themed brunch, so pick up the telephone and book now.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
There'll be a live vocal show from the amazing Miss Lady Gaga tribute and her dancers as well as games, trivia and plenty of prizes to be won.
Dressing up is fully encouraged so get your glitz on and pull out those glam lashes.
Held at Beef and Barley in Braddon on March 24, there are three two-hour sessions at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 4pm and tickets are strictly limited.
For just $65, you can enjoy a glamorous welcome drink and delectable food that will leave your taste buds singing.
Whether you're a die-hard Gaga fan or just looking for a unique and entertaining brunch experience, this is your chance to shine like a disco ball and show off your most fabulous outfits.
This event is brought to you by the same crew behind the popular ABBA Drag Brunch so you know you're in for a good time.
Who knows, maybe the paparazzi will turn up.
Bookings via tixr.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.