The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Calling all little monsters, Lady Gaga themed brunch coming to Canberra

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
January 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is time to gear up for a lavish Lady Gag-themed brunch. Picture supplied
It is time to gear up for a lavish Lady Gag-themed brunch. Picture supplied

You won't need a million reasons to get to this Lady Gaga themed brunch, so pick up the telephone and book now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.