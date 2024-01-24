What to do in Canberra during the January 26 long weekend

If you have the long weekend off work and don't have a booked holiday waiting for you on the South Coast, here's some things you can do in the city between January 26-28.
There's a mix of events happening in Canberra. There's something for individuals and families who like games or art, and much to do for those who want to be part of the community.
The National Museum will hold its annual Community Day on January 26 hosting a range of cultural programs, activities, performances and weaving demonstrations.
They have planned plenty of family-friendly activities including workshops for children and free entry into the Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre (suitable for kids aged 0-6).
The day will begin about 9.45am with a smoking ceremony and welcome to country with senior Ngambri-Ngunnawal custodian Paul Girrawah House who will also give a yidaki performance. Other performances include multilingual poetry, a Hilal dance workshop and music from a Romanian band.
There will be a flag raising ceremony on the banks of Lake Burley Griffin at Rond Terrace on January 26 followed by the citizenship ceremony. This is where Canberra will welcome some of Australia's newest citizens accompanied by family and friends.
At the event, it is de rigueur for the Australian flag to be flown by a Seahawk SH-60R helicopter and raised onstage by Australia's Federation Guard (navy, army and air force). A band from the Royal Military College in Duntroon will play music, followed by a 21 gun-salute, and a fly by from the Royal Australian Air Force.
Those who are not part of the ceremony can come along with rugs and chairs to watch the event, however, they are not allowed into the fenced area.
If you love drinking craft beer, GABS Hottest 100 at Capital Brewing on January 27 is the perfect event for you. It stands for the Great Australasian Beer Spectacular. Their countdown party to reveal the 100 best craft beers in Australia will begin at 11.30am.
There will also be a GABS countdown party at the BentSpoke BrewPub on Mort Street in Braddon. You enter the pub via Elouera Street.
It's a good opportunity to expand your taste and try beers from all over the country. The people's choice beer poll began in 2008 and has since revealed Australia's favourite breweries each year.
This comedy festival at Goolabri Estate (Sutton) will begin 2pm on January 27. It's the first time Canberrans will have a chance to attend Grapes of Mirth since 2019.
Seven entertainers, namely Peter Helliar, Geraldine Hickey, Dilruk Jayasinha, Nath Valvo, Frankie McNair, Merrick Watts and DJ Pedro Moshman will make their way to the wine region. The outdoor venue at Contentious Character will have locally brewed drinks as well as food vendors. Remember to bring your own picnic rugs and foldable chairs.
The African, Indian, Pakistani, German and Chinese diaspora in Canberra will be holding Australia Day community events on January 26.
There will be an Afro-fusion barbeque and an Afrobeat musical concert on Wunderlich Street in Gungahlin starting from 12pm. Dance and drumming workshops will also be held along with local and First Nations artists.
About 11am, an Indian community event will host a kids' drawing competition, free barbeque and didgeridoo performance by Ngunnawal musicians with migrants at 100 Sutherland Crescent in Taylor. The event encourages international students to join the community.
A Pakistani community event will be held at the National Museum of Australia from 12pm. Stand out community members will be given awards for their work over the past year. People will also be given Australia Day merchandise.
The Harmonie German Club in Canberra will showcase a line-up of entertainers including First Nations performers at 49 Jerrabomberra Avenue from 6pm. There will also be a silent auction to raise funds for Indigenous groups as well as an art exhibition with Aboriginal artworks.
The Federation of Chinese community of Canberra event at Beijing Garden is open to all. From 10.30am, there will be cultural performances involving First Nations dancers, martial arts, recitals, waist-drum dancing, and delicious Chinese food.
This board gamer's paradise will be held from January 26-28 at the Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC).
Visiting the convention as a spectator is free. But you need to pay if you want to play in tournaments or participate in painting, role-playing events or access the board games library.
The event begins at 8.30am and ends at 5.30pm each day except for Sunday when it ends mid-afternoon, according to their website. The game library which will close at midnight on Friday and Saturday will exhibit about 500 games, including new releases from the US and Europe.
There's a special and free screening of WINHANGANHA, ("remember, know, think" in Wiradjuri language) on January 26. It's been described as a lyrical journal through extensive archival footage of First Nations people, and how it's affected its audiences.
Acclaimed artist Jazz Money worked with the national archives over two years to reflect on these archived collections, and is the narrator of the film. It also features her original poetry and an original score by Filipino-Aboriginal rapper DOBBY aka Rhyan Clapham.
The screening will be held at 1pm at the Arc Cinema in Acton.
Another film from 1992 will also be shown on January 27 at 7pm. Romper Stomper (starring Russell Crowe) will be screened on 35mm prints from the NFSA. Tickets cost between $12 to $14. The film was controversial when it was first released owing to its portrayal of neo-Nazis coming into conflict with Vietnamese immigrants in suburban Melbourne.
It's been called the next big thing in outdoor entertainment.
A spectacular light show featuring 600 drones will be take place between January 25-27. Hundreds of drones will take to the skies three times each night telling different stories. The show will also have night markets held around Commonwealth Place from 5pm until 11pm. Food trucks will also be lined up at Regatta Point.
Show timings are 8.30pm, 9.30pm and 10.30pm every night.
The 100 years of Archibald exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery will end on January 28. Tours of this exhibit cost between $16 to $20.
It's the country's oldest portrait award and this centenary collection displays paintings that have not seen the light of day since they were first exhibited in the prize possibly dating back to the early 20th century. This will be your last chance to see the curated collection in Canberra.
Photographer Nan Golding's exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia will also finish up on January 28. The 126 photographs in the ballad of sexual dependency exhibit were taken in the 1980s. Goldin chose to capture her friends in their element in clubs and bars in New York City.
