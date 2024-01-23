Former PM Scott Morrison joins firm led by ex Trump staff

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison will take up a role as non-executive vice chairman with advisory firm American Global Strategies after announcing his retirement from parliament on Tuesday.
Founded by two ex-staffers of Donald Trump - former national security advisor Robert O'Brien and former national security council chief of staff Alex Gray - the firm provides companies with assessments of the global political environment.
The role is one of various global strategic advisory and private board jobs expected to be taken up my Mr Morrison when he leaves politics at the end of next month.
On Tuesday, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton praised Mr Morrison for his leadership during the height of the Covid pandemic.
Mr Morrison served as Prime Minister between 2018 and 2022.
The 55-year-old has became the first former national leader to be censured by the Parliament after secretly taking control of multiple ministries during the crisis, a move Mr Morrison continues to defend.
Mr O'Brien said Mr Morrison will bring "high-level relationships and unique geopolitical insights" to the firm's clients.
"Prime Minister Scott Morrison is widely regarded as one of the most consequential world leaders of the last decade, presiding over unprecedented changes to Australia's foreign and defense policies," he said.
Mr Morrison said he was looking forward to working again with Mr O'Brien and the firm's team.
"Robert and I enjoyed a great working relationship when I was Prime Minister," he said.
"Together we can draw on our combined networks and experience in the region to help clients navigate a highly dynamic geopolitical landscape that presents risks and opportunities."
"And it's not just in the defense and security space. Supply chains, technological change, resource security, energy transition and new types of partnerships between the private and public sectors are all impacted by the world becoming an ever more complicated place."
