Police officers charged with assaulting Canberra Raiders star Tom Starling

Canberra Raiders star Tom Starling says he's continuing his fight against the NSW Police for the people who don't "have a voice".
Two police officers have been charged following an investigation into an alleged assault on Starling more than three years ago.
But Starling's lawyer, Samar Singh-Panwar, has questioned the severity of those charges and again called on NSW Police to pay Starling's court costs.
Officers from the Professional Standard Command established Strike Force Homburg to investigate the incident that took place at a Central Coast pub in December 2020.
Starling and his brothers Jackson and Josh were celebrating a friend's 21st birthday at the pub when a brawl broke out.
They initially faced several charges, including assaulting police, but were cleared when magistrate Daniel Covington found police had not been acting within their duty.
NSW Police launched an investigation into the officers last year.
The two police officers were issued court attendance notices on Tuesday. Their "employment status" is also under review.
Starling said the financial and emotional toll the ordeal had taken on his family was one of the reasons he was fighting on - as well as making sure no one else had to go through the same drama he and his family had.
"It's a pretty full-on video and obviously anyone with two eyes can see the police were definitely in the wrong there," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Wednesday.
"It's been shown in court it was more of a street brawl and police not acting in their line of duty.
"The reason why I'm pursuing this so heavily at the moment is because I'd hate to see someone else go through what me and my family have been put through - the emotional and financial pressure it puts on people.
"I'm doing this for the person that doesn't have a voice.
"It's quite an intimidating thing to come up against the police force with an endless amount of money and support for them."
A 49-year-old male senior constable from the northern region command was charged with common assault, while a 37-year-old male sergeant from a specialist command was charged with two counts of common assault.
Mr Singh-Panwar said Starling and his family were relieved police had finally been charged, despite CCTV footage showing the NRL star and his brother Jackson being assaulted three years ago.
But he was shocked by the leniency of the charges given a "highly experienced magistrate" acknowledged the actions of the two officers resembled "a street fight" rather than police acting in their duty.
Mr Singh-Panwar also called on NSW Police to pay for the Starling family's legal costs, which he previously said could result in them losing their family home.
"Specialist criminal lawyers, including myself are somewhat surprised that they were only charged with common assault, which is the least serious offence these officers could have been charged with," Mr Singh-Panwar said.
"Police themselves are typically very quick to charge others with the more serious offence of affray in such circumstances.
"In fact, one of the original charges laid against Tom and his brothers was one of affray.
"The Starling family hopes that the NSW Police now change their strict legal stance and agree to pay the Starling's legal costs of the criminal proceedings."
Starling welcomed the charges as a step in the right direction, but questioned why it had taken so long and why only two officers were charged.
He felt NSW Police could've done more with its investigation.
"It's a bit of mixed emotions I guess. It's a step in the right direction I believe, but it's a shame it's only coming now," Starling said.
"It's been three years since the incident. The police have had the footage since that night and it's been a year since the charges were thrown out in court.
"I'm still a bit puzzled only two officers were charge. ... It's a step in the right direction, but I believe more could be done."
Both police officers are expected to appear at Gosford Local Court on Thursday, March 7.
