Dealing with back-to-school blues and little people's big emotions

This is known as "after-school restraint collapse" and is a result of our child working so hard to keep it together away from their parents all day long. At daycare or school, they need to share, take turns, listen and follow directions. For young children this can be absolutely exhausting and it is when they see their parents or primary caregivers that they can no longer hold it together and we often see kids "fall apart" in a way that can seem out of character. As hard as this is for them (and us) it is actually a huge compliment that they feel safe and secure enough to be their true selves with us.