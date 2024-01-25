The Canberra Times
Here's how much of a tax cut you'll get under the new stage three plan

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
January 25 2024 - 11:04am
A person on the average annual wage of $73,000 will get a tax cut of more than $1500 a year under Labor's revamped tax policy - more than double the cut they'd have received under the Coalition's legislated stage three plan.

Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

