The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Trust me': Albanese's appeal to Australians after tax cut backflip

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated January 25 2024 - 5:13pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has asked Australians to "trust me to make the right call, not the easy call", after backflipping on an election promise to uphold the Coalition's stage three tax cuts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.