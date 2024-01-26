The Canberra Times
Zucchinis make their mark in a vicious plot of sweet revenge

Jackie French
By Jackie French
Updated February 4 2024 - 11:29am, first published January 27 2024 - 5:30am
The disaster began when I did what women have been doing for tens of thousands of years. I picked some ripe tucker on the way past - in this case, lots of young zucchinis - and scooping up my skirt as a container, tipped them all into the sink when I went inside.

Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

