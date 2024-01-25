The Liberals have failed the gender agenda again

Now members of the Liberal Party aren't permitted to make public comments about preselections (ridiculous in itself). So talking to me is fine but I can't name them. So let me point out to those taking part in the preselections there is a woman running. Her name is Gwen Cherne. She is a commissioner for Veteran Family Advocacy within the Australian government's Department of Veterans' Affairs. She's an ambassador for the Invictus Games. The only other thing I know about here is she is being supported by Hilma's Network, the group of Liberal women who have the thankless task of trying to fix the Liberal Party's woman problem.