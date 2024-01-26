The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Age of the Dragon

Taipan scandal highlights Defence underperformance

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated January 26 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This time they've been caught red-handed. But will the national disgrace of the Taipan helicopter scandal do anything to reform our underperforming defence organisation?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.