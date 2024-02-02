How to rock maximalism and really love it (even on the walls)

If your rooms could do with an injection of personality, why not try maximalism.
When it comes to dishing out advice on this colourful trend, they don't come much more bold than Tamzyn Adding.
The business owner and artist behind trailblazing wallpaper company Miss Lolo recently relocated over the ditch from New Zealand to Brisbane.
Specialising in big, bold wallcoverings, Tamzyn's maximalist design style takes a 'more is more' approach, with an eclectic mix of patterns and colours designed to stop people in their tracks.
Her 'live boldly and authentically' ethos shines through in her lively Miss Lolo blog, where she shares insightful commentary on emerging trends within the design industry.
Here, Tamzyn shares her thoughts on how to approach maximalism at home in 2024.
There are great examples online of how to mix and match patterns, create gallery walls, cluster items together that all have a special significance to you, or add a bold, fun feature wall of wallpaper.- Tamzyn Adding
What's the appeal of maximalism?
I think maximalism is trending as a bit of a backlash to this stripped back, minimalist, white-on-white, with an accent of beige thrown in.
Over the past few years, there's been a huge amount of show homes built, all on this same theme of white with a touch of boring thrown in for good measure.
There's been a distinct lack of personality and the interior magazines (until recently) have perpetuated it.
The belief that a white, minimalist home is the most relaxing, the best for resale, the easiest to style, but what it's failed to recognise is that a home needs to be and should be a reflection of ourselves.
You want people to walk into your home and not feel like they're sitting in a doctor's waiting room.
How can maximalism be incorporated in different rooms?
The key to successful maximalism is to create a space that exudes energy but isn't cluttered.
I think this a really big misconception that colour and fun in the home equates to it being busy and cluttered.
There are great examples online of how to mix and match patterns, create gallery walls, cluster items together that all have a special significance to you, or add a bold, fun feature wall of wallpaper.
Kip & Co does this really well in all their advertising; I've never heard them be described as a maximalist brand, yet the way they mix and match the patterns within the space is absolutely maximalist and eclectic.
People need to understand that maximalist doesn't necessarily mean bold and garish colours, but layers of textures and patterns to create a space that is uniquely you.
Which spaces in your new home are you most excited to design with maximalism?
Right now we are in a period of renting until Miss Lolo has had 12 months of trading as an Australian company (it's super annoying!), so I'm a little restricted within my own home at the moment.
But the areas I tend to focus on in my homes are the shared spaces (my bedroom always gets neglected!).
I love spending time creating an awesome entrance and living areas, those parts of the house where the visitors walk in and go, "OMG, this is so you!".
