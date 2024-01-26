The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

#sunburnchallenge: How social media encourages a tanned culture

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
January 27 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the 2024 Australians of the Year, Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer stood at the podium on Thursday night, they called for advertising and social media to stop glamourising tanning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.