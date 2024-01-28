Public hearings for ACT's voluntary assisted dying bill to begin

The ACT's voluntary assisted dying bill will be examined in public hearings this week with four days of hearings set to take place.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Proponents and opponents of the bill will give evidence as the select committee inquiring into the bill received more than 80 submissions as part of its inquiry.
Of the submissions, 58 per cent were in favour of voluntary assisted dying, 32 per cent were against and 10 per cent did not provide a position either in favour or against.
The government is hopeful the ACT's bill will pass in the first half of this year, with the committee's report into the bill due by the end of next month.
Voluntary assisted dying will be available 18 months after the bill passes the Legislative Assembly, meaning it is likely to come into effect at the end of next year.
Under the ACT's legislation, a person will be able to access voluntary assisted dying if they have an illness that is advanced, progressive, and expected to cause death. A person must be "suffering intolerably" and have decision-making capacity.
The territory's scheme will not require an expected time frame for a death. In all other states it ranges from six to 12 months.
While there were a high number of submissions in favour of the bill, many urged the ACT government to include advanced care directives as part of the bill. The government will review directives three years after the laws have been enacted.
A number of submissions want under-18s to be able to access voluntary assisted dying if they are determined to have decision-making capacity. This will also be reviewed three years after the laws take effect.
The first day of hearings on Monday will include various Christian leaders who will appear as part of a panel. This will include representatives from the local Catholic archdiocese, the Anglican Church and the Australian Christian Lobby.
A group of religious leaders have also signed a joint statement opposing the legislation ahead of the public hearings. The statement is signed by Canberra Catholic Archbishop Christopher Prowse, Anglican Bishop Mark Short, Canberra Islamic Centre past vice president Mansoor Syed and Canberra Interfaith Forum present Dean Sahu Khan.
"Life is a precious and sacred gift from God. Our duty towards this gift is one of preservation and care," the statement said.
"Sanctioning the assisted killing of terminally ill patients sends dangerous messages to those who are suffering and distorts the focus of healthcare. It does moral injury to all involved, especially when rights of conscientious objection are not seriously protected."
Polling of ACT residents by progressive think tank The Australia Institute, conducted in 2021, showed more than 78 per of respondents supported voluntary assisted dying in the territory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.