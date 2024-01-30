Will the Gaza violence spill over into Australia?

A seldom-mentioned ticking time bomb is the demographic issue. The US estimates there are three million Palestinians in the West Bank and two million in Gaza. That compares with 670,000 Israelis. The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics estimated that by the end of 2022, "the number of Palestinians and Jews (living between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River) would be equal at about 7.1 million each". If correct, this would be an added concern for Israel as Palestinian families tend to be larger than Jewish families.