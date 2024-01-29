South Coast stabbing and armed robbery: police

South Coast Police are calling for anyone with information to come forward in relation to two incidents which took place in Eden on Friday, January 26.
Detectives have said the two incidents are not related.
About 10.15pm on Friday, January 26, emergency services responded to Ampol Service Station at the corner of Imlay Street and the Princes Highway in Eden, following reports of a man armed with a knife threatening the attendant.
Police said the 41-year-old female employee, told officers the man attempted to pay for petrol, before he became aggressive and verbally abused the attendant.
"The man returned to his car and removed a knife, pointing it towards her.
"The man drove off in a blue sedan, without paying," police said.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District responded and established a crime scene.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm tall, aged in his late 50s with dark hair and blonde tips. He was wearing dark pants and royal blue t-shirt at the time.
In a separate and unrelated incident emergency services were called to the Great Southern Inn on Imlay Street, Eden at about 10.45pm on Friday, January 26 following reports of a stabbing.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 29-year-old male at the scene, for a laceration to his neck, before he was taken to Bega Hospital in a stable condition.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District responded and established a crime scene.
Police said officers were told two men got into an argument earlier in the night and once they left the hotel, a man lunged at the 29-year-old with a box cutter, causing a laceration to his neck.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or with CCTV/video footage is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
