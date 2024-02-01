The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Adaminaby's Big Trout has become the big laughing stock to locals

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated February 2 2024 - 10:33am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's got to be one of our region's best-known and much-loved landmarks, but the latest paint job on Adaminaby's Big Trout has prompted an outcry from locals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.