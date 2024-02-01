Adaminaby's Big Trout has become the big laughing stock to locals

Last week: Congratulations to James Nelson of Crestwood who was the first reader to correctly identify last week's photo as adjacent to the Eucumbene Dam Wall. The clue of "near a former tea house" referred to the Eucumbene Tea House which the stairs led to, prior to it being destroyed by fire in the late 1980s. Do you remember the tea house? If so, please let me know. Even better if you have photos.