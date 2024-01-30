The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

It's time to rethink the overseas student program

By Abul Rizvi
January 31 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From July to December 2023, the Albanese government implemented or announced major tightening of student visa policy, much of which had been needed for many years before the Coalition government introduced measures to accelerate demand for student (and other) visas in early 2022.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.