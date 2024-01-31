Unlock the next generation of smartphone capabilities with Galaxy AI, the key to effortless living

Samsung unveils a new era of mobile AI with the Galaxy S24 Series. Picture Samsung

Be part of the latest digital era with Galaxy AI set to forever change how mobile devices can help empower users.

AI has been integrated in almost every facet of our everyday lives for many years from chatbots on business websites, to digital assistants and even your washing machine selecting the optimal wash cycle for you based on what you've put in.

The past few years have seen AI development ramp up with the recent release of the Galaxy S24 range set to forever change the way smartphones are used.

AI amplifies nearly every experience on the Galaxy S24 series, from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations [1], to maximising creative freedom with Galaxy's ProVisual Engine, to setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them [2].

"The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said.

"Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones.

"We're excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities."

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features an improved camera system and new 5x optical zoom lens to produce quality photos even from afar. Picture Samsung

Maximising creative freedom with Galaxy's ProVisual Engine

The ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that can help transform image capturing abilities and maximise creative freedom every step of the way, from setting up a shot all the way to sharing it on social media.

Gone are shaky, pixelated images taken from far away.



Galaxy S24 Ultra's Quad Tele System, with new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor.

With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in many conditions including low-light environments, even when zoomed in [3].



Capture more light in dim conditions with Galaxy S24 Ultra's larger pixel size, now 1.4m, which is 60 per cent bigger compared to the previous model.



Blur is reduced on Galaxy S24 Ultra with wider optical image stabiliser (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation [4].



If you're after small tweaks to enhance your images, innovative Galaxy AI editing tools enable users to make simple edits like object, reflection, and shadow eraser, re-compose, and remaster photos.

Capture incredible shots with enhanced camera capabilities and Nightography on the new Galaxy S24 series. Picture Samsung

For easier and more efficient optimisations, edit suggestion uses AI to suggest tweaks for each photo.



To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. When a picture is crooked, AI can help fill in the borders when it's straightened.

When an object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI can help users adjust the position of the subject and generates a seamlessly blended background in its original spot.



Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AI to edit an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata, so it's easier to distinguish in the gallery later

